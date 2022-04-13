Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,382.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

