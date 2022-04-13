Contrasting Catcha Investment (CHAA) and Its Peers

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Catcha Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Catcha Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Catcha Investment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catcha Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Catcha Investment Competitors 171 672 953 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.16%. Given Catcha Investment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Catcha Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Catcha Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catcha Investment N/A -154.25% 3.63% Catcha Investment Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catcha Investment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catcha Investment N/A $10.94 million 16.61 Catcha Investment Competitors $1.22 billion $61.54 million -18.42

Catcha Investment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Catcha Investment. Catcha Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Catcha Investment rivals beat Catcha Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Catcha Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

