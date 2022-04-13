Contrasting Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Dogness (International) has a beta of 6.13, suggesting that its share price is 513% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.5% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Dais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Dais -65.13% N/A -77.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Dais’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 6.33 $1.51 million N/A N/A Dais $1.00 million 0.42 -$2.79 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dogness (International) and Dais, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Dais on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International) (Get Rating)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

About Dais (Get Rating)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or wastewater. It also develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

