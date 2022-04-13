Contrasting GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for GLG Life Tech and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 727.99%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.63 million 0.20 -$18.81 million ($0.49) -0.09 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -4.20

GLG Life Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -217.88% N/A -98.91% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10%

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.