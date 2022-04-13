Contrasting HH&L Acquisition (HHLA) & Its Peers

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HH&L Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|1.45%
|0.32%
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|49.62%
|-28.80%
|2.69%
53.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|$1.32 million
|-17.21
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|$1.22 billion
|$61.54 million
|-18.28
HH&L Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for HH&L Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HH&L Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|172
|672
|953
|20
|2.45
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.24%. Given HH&L Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HH&L Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
HH&L Acquisition rivals beat HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
HH&L Acquisition Co. is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
