Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

