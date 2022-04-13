Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,224 shares.The stock last traded at $13.51 and had previously closed at $13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

