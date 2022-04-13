Cortex (CTXC) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $52.32 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 193,420,072 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

