Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

CJR.B opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$4.34 and a 1-year high of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

