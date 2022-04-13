CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $62.29 on Monday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.