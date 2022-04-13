Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 385 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $156,922,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

