Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.19.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

