Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $2,136,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:COUR opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -16.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

