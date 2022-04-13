Covalent Achieves Market Cap of $80.03 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Covalent has a total market cap of $80.03 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.56 or 0.07546002 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.85 or 0.99929958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.