Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 312.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.0 days.

GSEFF opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. Covivio has a 52 week low of $80.25 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Covivio from €83.00 ($90.22) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

