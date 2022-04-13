Credit Suisse Group Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$40.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$40.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.06.
KEY opened at C$33.98 on Monday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$25.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.08.
Keyera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
Featured Articles
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.