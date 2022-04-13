Credit Suisse Group Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$40.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$40.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.06.

KEY opened at C$33.98 on Monday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$25.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.08.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

