Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,048,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,030,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,853,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,515,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CRECU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.