Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million 0.96 -$149.57 million N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.83 $21.11 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 16.37% 2.12% 0.72% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities. The Urban Properties and Investment Business segment leases, rents, and services commercial and other spaces in shopping malls; leases offices and other rental spaces; develops, maintains, and sells undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; and operates hotels, as well as engages in the entertainment activities. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

