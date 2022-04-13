Critical Review: Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) versus Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 7 4 0 2.07 Isuzu Motors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 836.60%. Given Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Continental Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft 4.31% 10.18% 3.40% Isuzu Motors 5.10% 10.47% 5.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Isuzu Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $39.95 billion 0.35 $1.72 billion $0.90 7.71 Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.51 $401.46 million $1.41 8.35

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Isuzu Motors. Continental Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. It sells its products through 944 company owned tire outlets and approximately 5,200 franchise locations The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

