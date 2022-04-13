Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Cap of $320,789.08

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 74.4% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $320,789.08 and approximately $22.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

