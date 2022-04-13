Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $415.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.60. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

