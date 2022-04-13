Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Western Digital by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $3,503,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Western Digital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 96,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

