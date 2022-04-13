Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $924,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

