Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Roblox by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion and a PE ratio of -39.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.