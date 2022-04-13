Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

STOR stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.