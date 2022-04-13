Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 8,255 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

