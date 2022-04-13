Cwm LLC Takes $259,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 491,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

