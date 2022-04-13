Cwm LLC Takes $298,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

