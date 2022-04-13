Cwm LLC Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,961,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 680.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110,225 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Avista by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 95,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

