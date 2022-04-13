CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

CyberArk Software Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

