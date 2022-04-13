Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CYRBY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 4,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

