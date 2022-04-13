D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $206,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

