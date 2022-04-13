D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

BATS SMMD opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.