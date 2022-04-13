DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE WGO opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

