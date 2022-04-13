DAOventures Trading Down 10.7% This Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $309,179.45 and approximately $127.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005426 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

