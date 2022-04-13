Darrow Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 9.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 26,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,129. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.