Darrow Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.30. 31,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,683. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.38 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.