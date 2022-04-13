Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Hits $31.02 on Top Exchanges

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $159,877.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for $31.02 or 0.00075140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 90,629 coins and its circulating supply is 39,695 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

