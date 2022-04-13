Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.29

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.29 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 170635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($66.30) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

