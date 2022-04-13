Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $702,380.20 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $702,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $34,812.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84.

Datto stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

