Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $702,380.20 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $702,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $34,812.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84.

MSP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

