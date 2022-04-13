DDKoin Hits Market Capitalization of $243,001.58 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. DDKoin has a market cap of $243,001.58 and $7,019.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00212158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007710 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005618 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005274 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002342 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

