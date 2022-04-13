Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Critical Review

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Endava’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endava $601.25 million 11.32 $58.47 million $1.57 77.83

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Decision Diagnostics and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 0 7 0 3.00

Endava has a consensus price target of $186.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.62%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.16, indicating that its share price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Endava 11.78% 20.67% 13.61%

Summary

Endava beats Decision Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides [email protected], an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. It also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

