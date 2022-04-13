Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Short Interest Update

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPDW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. Deep Down has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Deep Down had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.