DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 9,046 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $130.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

