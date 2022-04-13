DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 183,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $104.76.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

