DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,861 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

