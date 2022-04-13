DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 53,876 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,876 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

