DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

