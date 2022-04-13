DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $62,426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.